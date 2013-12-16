Lophius Biosciences Appoints Dr Robert Phelps as director of business operations

German biotechnology company Lophius Biosciences GmbH has announced that Dr Robert Phelps has joined the company as Director of Business Operations.
Dr. Phelps has more than 13 years of international experience in business development and licensing in the biotech and pharma industry. His last position was Head of Business Development & Licensing at SuppreMol GmbH in Munich, where he was responsible for all business development and licensing activities relating to the company’s clinical drug development candidates.
Lophius Biosciences is a privately held biotech company, focused on the development and marketing of diagnostic kits in the field of infectious and autoimmune diseases.
