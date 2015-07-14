Lorati claims breakthrough treatment for AIDS

Taiwan-based biotechnology firm Lorati says it has found a nano-medication based treatment for AIDS. The company said it has successfully developed nano-medication, based on bentonite, which can effectively curtail the replication of HIV-1 virus.

The company said the treatment has been effective in curtailing the growth of the virus, adding that a few months of treatment for AIDS patients can revert their status to HIV-1. Further, the treatment does not cause any side effects, Lorati claims.

Lorati chief executive David Lo said no existing drug or medication has been able to treat HIV-1 in the brain, adding that nano-medication can overcome the barrier as evidenced in the successful treatment of brain cancer.