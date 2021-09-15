Low-cost checkpoint blocker boasts positive data in lung cancer

Cambridge, USA-based EQRx, a biotech firm focused on developing lower-cost innovative medicines, has announced new data from a trial of its lung cancer candidate, sugemalimab.

The novel monoclonal antibody has in its favor that it mirrors a naturally occurring antibody, thereby reducing the risk of immunogenicity and potential toxicities.

EQRx, which is developing the checkpoint blocker in collaboration with Chinese biotech firm CStone Pharmaceuticals (HKEX: 2616), is to present the data at the World Conference on Lung Cancer 2021.