Lpath’s iSONEP fails in Phase II wet-AMD study

USA-based Lpath (Nasdaq: LPTN) says that its multicenter, Phase II "Nexus" clinical trial evaluating iSONEP in patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (wet-AMD) did not meet its primary or key secondary endpoints. The company’s shares nose-dived in pre-market trading this morning, falling 73.8% to $0.45.

Wet AMD patients who had not responded adequately to existing anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) therapies including Lucentis (ranibizumab), Avastin bevacizumab) and Eylea (aflibercept) did not show any statistically-significant improvement in visual acuity when treated with iSONEP as an adjunctive or monotherapy.

This is the second disappointment for Lpath in the last couple of months, when the company’ announced that its investigational therapy Asonep (sonepcizumab) did not meet the primary endpoint in a Phase IIa trial in renal cell carcinoma (The Pharma Letter March 25).