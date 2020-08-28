Sunday 11 January 2026

LSNE's León biotech facility approved by Spain's regulator

Biotechnology
28 August 2020
2020_pills_tablets_bottles_biotech_manufacturing_production_big

LSNE Contract Manufacturing says that the Spanish Agency of Medicines and Medical Devices (AEMPS) has approved the manufacturing of clinical stage biotechnology based therapeutic products at its aseptic fill finish facility in León, Spain.

This important approval builds upon LSNE's well-established capabilities in providing aseptic fill finish of biologic products for clients at its US facilities. These products include monoclonal antibodies, fusion proteins, replacement enzymes, plasmids, capsids, and oligonucleotides.

"The authorization of biologic manufacturing for clinical drug product in both vial and pre-filled syringe (PFS) presentations is a vital step to our maturation of drug product manufacturing at our facility in Spain. This will provide the global market with more access to LSNE facilities for the manufacture of these high-value biologics, including monoclonal antibodies and other recombinant proteins," said Shawn Cain, LSNE's chief operating officer.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Cost of Spain's pharma industry to adapt production lines to medicines verification system
17 October 2016
Pharmaceutical
Spain's government and Farmaindustria renew pact
15 January 2018
Biosimilars
mAbxience expanding biosimilar and CDMO manufacturing capacity
24 March 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze