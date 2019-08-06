Sunday 11 January 2026

LUCA launched to make 'true impact' with vaginal microbiome research

Biotechnology
6 August 2019
The first biotech to emerge from the foundry model of Seed Health is building on 15 years of research by Jacques Ravel, a leading scientist in the vaginal microbiome division of the National Institutes of Health Human Microbiome Project.

LUCA Biologics will develop live biotherapeutics for widespread, unmet medical needs in women's health, with Dr Ravel serving as chief scientist.

The company’s first therapeutic targets urinary tract infection (UTI), estimated by the World Health Organization to impact half of women globally, and the most common bacterial infection in the USA.

