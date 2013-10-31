Lundbeck and Otsuka partner on Biotie’s nalmefene in Japan

Finland-based biotech firm Biotie Therapies (Nasdaq-OM: BTH1V) says that its partner, Danish CNS specialist Lundbeck (LUND: CO) has expanded its existing alliance with Japan’s Otsuka Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4768) to include development and commercialization of nalmefene, its alcohol dependence drug treatment (sold under the brand name Selincro in Europe), in Japan.

Earlier this year, nalmefene was approved by the European Medicines Agency as the first treatment for the reduction of alcohol consumption. Lundbeck and Otsuka will jointly finalize the clinical program for nalmefene in Japan, and it is expected that the first clinical phase III study will be initiated during 2014.

50 million-euro payment due to Lundbeck