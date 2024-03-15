Lundbeck’s progresses first-in-class therapy for migraine prevention

Danish CNS specialist Lundbeck (LUND: CO) today announced the advancement of the clinical development of for migraine prevention with the initiation of PROCEED, a randomized, double-blind, Phase IIb, dose-finding trial to assess efficacy and safety of multiple subcutaneously administered doses.

The PROCEED trial builds on the positive results of the HOPE Phase IIa proof-of-concept trial demonstrating efficacy of intravenously administered Lu AG09222 in migraine prevention.