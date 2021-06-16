Sunday 11 January 2026

Lundbeck's Vyepti meets goals in active migraine attack trial

16 June 2021
Vyepti (eptinezumab-jjmr) met both co-primary endpoints of the RELIEF study, published today in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), showing early benefit for time to headache pain freedom, and time to the absence of most bothersome symptoms (MBS), compared to placebo, said Danish CNS specialist Lundbeck (LUND: CO).

Patients treated with Vyepti experienced headache pain freedom and absence of their MBS at two hours post-infusion, achieving the key secondary endpoints. The RELIEF study evaluated how preventive migraine candidates may benefit from a Vyepti infusion during an active migraine attack when administered within 1 to 6 hours of a moderate to severe migraine attack. Vyepti is the first and only intravenous (IV) infusion approved for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults.

“Historically, patients with migraine have had to wait several weeks for the effect of their preventive medications to manifest,” says Paul Winner, director of the Palm Beach Headache Center, and one of the lead authors of the study. “The RELIEF data in JAMA validates that treatment with Vyepti in the midst of a migraine attack may mitigate the duration and most bothersome symptoms associated with the current attack, while still providing the therapeutic benefit of preventing future attacks. Furthermore, an active migraine would not be an obstacle for initiating preventive treatment with Vyepti.”

