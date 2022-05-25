Lung cancer focus in China begins to bear fruit for Pfizer

Research from industry analyst GlobalData highlights the growing China market opportunity for Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) in lung cancer.

The company has secured Chinese approval for its third-generation ALK inhibitor, lorlatinib, which will be marketed in the country as Borrena for the first-line treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) approved the therapy for people with ALK-positive locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC.