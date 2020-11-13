Lung Tx sells Japanese rights to orphan drug candidate

Tokyo’s Taiho Pharmaceutical and Texas, USA-based Lung Therapeutics have agreed an exclusive license agreement for the latter’s LTI-01, for the territory of Japan.

Headquartered in Austin, Lung Tx is working on first-in-class medicines for unmet medical needs in fibrosis and lung disease, with an emphasis on niche, orphan drug indications.

LTI-01 is a recombinant single-chain urokinase plasminogen activator, currently under development by Lung Tx for loculated pleural effusions (LPE), a condition in which fluid is trapped within the pleural cavity.