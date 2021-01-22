Lupus drug prices in focus

An assessment is underway to decide the comparative clinical effectiveness and value for the US market of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ (TSE: AUP) voclosporin and GlaxoSmithKline’s (LSE: GSK) Benlysta (belimumab) for the treatment of lupus nephritis (LN).

The USA's Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) has released a draft evidence report on the drugs, which are added to standard induction therapy for LN which is high-dose corticosteroids combined with either mycophenolate mofetil or cyclophosphamide.

Belimumab was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last month and its decision on voclosporin is expected in January 2021.