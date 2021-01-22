Monday 12 January 2026

Lupus drug prices in focus

Biotechnology
22 January 2021
An assessment is underway to decide the comparative clinical effectiveness and value for the US market of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ (TSE: AUP) voclosporin and GlaxoSmithKline’s (LSE: GSK) Benlysta (belimumab) for the treatment of lupus nephritis (LN).

The USA's Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) has released a draft evidence report on the drugs, which are added to standard induction therapy for LN which is high-dose corticosteroids combined with either mycophenolate mofetil or cyclophosphamide.

Belimumab was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last month and its decision on voclosporin is expected in January 2021.

Biotechnology
FDA approves GSK's Benlysta as first med for active lupus nephritis in adults
18 December 2020
Generics
FDA approves ANDA for hydroxychloroquine in malaria, lupus and RA
8 April 2020
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka pays for European and Japanese voclosporin rights
18 December 2020
Pharmaceutical
FDA approves Aurinia's Lupkynis for active lupus nephritis
25 January 2021


The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


