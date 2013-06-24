Lupus therapeutics boast blockbuster hopefuls as R&D continues, says GlobalData

Lupus therapeutics are lacking, and patients with moderate forms of the disease are greatly underserved, but help may yet be at hand, states an analyst at research and consulting firm GlobalData.
Two studies, announced at last week’s 2013 European League Against Rheumatism (EULAR) Annual Congress meeting, provided further evidence that the only approved biologic for systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) patients, GlaxoSmithKline’s (LSE: GSK) Benlysta (belimumab), is more effective in patients with high disease activity.
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