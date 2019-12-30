Lynparza approval confirmed in pancreatic cancer

Having been backed in the week before Christmas by a US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) panel by a slender margin of two votes, executives from AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) and Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) would not have been certain about the approval of Lynparza (olaparib) in a pancreatic cancer indication during their seasonal break.
But they might feel more free to enjoy their New Year’s Eve celebrations after the FDA announced Lynparza’s approval on Monday in this notoriously hard-to-treat patient group.
