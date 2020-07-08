Sunday 11 January 2026

Lynparza first PARP inhibitor approved for form of pancreatic cancer in EU

Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) and US pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) have announced that Lynparza (olaparib) has been approved in the European Union (EU) for germline BRCA-mutated (gBRCAm) metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Between five and seven per cent of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer have a germline BRCA mutation.

The approval by the European Commission was based on results from the Phase III POLO trial, which were published in The New England Journal of Medicine. It follows the recommendation for approval by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency.

