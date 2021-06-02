Lyra Therapeutics sells rights for LYR-210 to LianBio

US drug developer Lyra Therapeutics’ (Nasdaq: LYRA) shares were up 4.7% at $7.99 in morning trading, after it announced a strategic partnership and exclusive license agreement with Sino-American biotech LianBio for the development and commercialization of LYR-210 in Greater China (mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau), South Korea, Singapore and Thailand.
LYR-210 is an anti-inflammatory, intra-nasal drug matrix in late-stage development that is designed to treat chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), a debilitating inflammatory disease of the nasal passages.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze