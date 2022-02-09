MaaT Pharma partners with Skyepharma on microbiome production

French biotech MaaT Pharma (Euronext: MAAT) has entered into a partnership agreement with contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) Skyepharma to build what to date will be France’s largest specialized cGMP manufacturing facility for ecosystem microbiome-based therapeutics.
The news pushed Maat Pharma shares up 7.8% to 12.45 euros by late morning. The company is part of an early wave of firms focused on researching the microbiome to develop new medicines, along with the likes of Ferring, EnteroBiotix and many more.
The facility, located near Lyon (Saint-Quentin-Fallavier) will boast an initial area of 1,500 square meters, that could be increased to 3,000 square meters depending on MaaT Pharma's manufacturing needs. The plant will allow MaaT Pharma to increase its manufacturing capacities ten-fold in order to support clinical and commercial development by 2030. The facility will aim to annually produce several thousand enemas of the Company’s lead candidate (MaaT013) dedicated to Graft-versus-Host disease and several hundreds of thousands capsules of its second drug candidate (MaaT033) designed to improve survival in patients receiving allogeneic stem cell transplantation.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze