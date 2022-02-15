MAGNITUDE data looks big for Janssen's niraparib in prostate cancer

Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) subsidiary Janssen has revealed an important pipeline development relating to niraparib, an orally-administered, selective poly-ADP ribose polymerase inhibitor.

The company has announced initial results from the Phase III MAGNITUDE study evaluating the use of niraparib alongside abiraterone acetate plus prednisone (AAP) as a first line therapy in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) with or without specific homologous recombination repair (HRR) gene alterations.

"The MAGNITUDE study demonstrates that in people with mCRPC with HRR gene mutations, the treatment combination of niraparib and AAP significantly improves radiographic progression free survival with a reduction in the risk of progression or death"At the final analysis for radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS), the combination of niraparib and AAP demonstrated a statistically-significant improvement in patients with HRR gene alterations as compared to placebo and abiraterone acetate plus.