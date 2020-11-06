Sunday 11 January 2026

Major acquisition signals Novo Nordisk's intent in oral biologics

Biotechnology
6 November 2020
novo_nordisk_big

Danish diabetes giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) has bought drug delivery company Emisphere Technologies (OTC: EMIS) for $1.35 billion.

The New Jersey, USA-based company has been developing proprietary technologies, such as the Eligen SNAC platform, which enable oral formulations of therapeutics.

The firms have been working together since 2007, with agreements including an exclusive license, inked in 2015, to develop product candidates in three molecule classes using the Eligen technology.

