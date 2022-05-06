Monday 12 January 2026

Major entrant in biotech discovery could shake up existing order

Biotechnology
6 May 2022
The Californian giant of DNA sequencing, Illumina (Nasdaq: ILMN), is to initiate a strategic shift by entering the field of drug discovery itself.

For more than two decades, the company’s tools and services have been used by researchers to unearth prospective candidates in the ever-growing field of biotechnology.

Now, in collaboration with healthcare investment management firm Deerfield, a five-year project will take a genetic-led approach to discovering and developing novel therapies for diseases with unmet medical needs.

