Major progress on two fronts for Novavax vaccine

The European Commission (EC) has granted US biotech Novavax (Nasdaq: NVAX) conditional marketing authorization (CMA) for its Nuvaxovid COVID-19 Vaccine (recombinant, adjuvanted) for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 in adults.
This authorization follows the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommendation to authorize the vaccine – also known as NVX-CoV2373 – and is applicable in all 27 European Union (EU) member states.
"We believe this vaccine will help overcome barriers to vaccine access in many regions of the world by leveraging the traditional refrigeration used in existing vaccine supply channels, while also offering an option based on a familiar and well-understood technology"Novavax and the EC announced an advance purchase agreement for up to 200 million doses of the vaccine in August of this year. Initial doses are expected to arrive in Europe in January. The company is working with the EMA and its partners to expedite local release testing.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze