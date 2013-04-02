Malaysian Bio-XCell and Agila Biotech join forces on biotech facility

In conjunction with Asia’s leading biopharma industry gathering, the BioPharma Asia Convention (BioPharma Asia) held in Singapore last month, Malaysian Bio-XCell Sdn Bhd (Bio-XCell) and Agila Biotech Sdn Bhd (Agila Biotech (Malaysia)) sealed a 107 million ringgit ($34.4 million) build-and-lease agreement to set up a customized biotechnology facility located in the Bio-XCell ecosystem in Nusajaya, Johor, Malaysia.
The agreement signed between the chief executives of Bio-XCell and Agila Biotech (Malaysia), a subsidiary of India-listed Strides Arcolab, replaces an earlier accord signed in May 2011. “Agila Biotech (Malaysia) is indeed poised to be a major anchor tenant for the Bio-XCell ecosystem and we are extremely pleased to be able to offer our services and support for this promising project," said Rizatuddin Ramli, CEO of Bio-XCell.
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