Mallinckrodt options two more targets under Silence collaboration

UK novel RNA therapeutics firm Silence Therapeutics (LSE: SLN) says Mallinckrodt (NYSE: MNK) has exercised the option, under the collaboration forged in July 2019, to obtain exclusive worldwide licenses for two additional complement-targeted RNAi assets from Silence.
Silence will receive a $2 million milestone payment on the initiation of work for each asset, the parties anticipate starting work on both programs in due course. Market reaction was mooted, with Silence’s shares up just 0.5% at 430 pence by mid-afternoon.
The collaboration between Silence and Mallinckrodt is aimed at the development and commercialization of RNA therapeutics designed to inhibit or 'silence' the complement cascade, a group of proteins that are involved in the immune system and that play a role in the development of inflammation. These proteins are known to contribute to the pathogenesis of many diseases, including autoimmune diseases.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze