Sunday 11 January 2026

Mallinckrodt options two more targets under Silence collaboration

Biotechnology
16 July 2020
silence-large

UK novel RNA therapeutics firm Silence Therapeutics (LSE: SLN) says Mallinckrodt (NYSE: MNK) has exercised the option, under the collaboration forged in July 2019, to obtain exclusive worldwide licenses for two additional complement-targeted RNAi assets from Silence.

Silence will receive a $2 million milestone payment on the initiation of work for each asset, the parties anticipate starting work on both programs in due course. Market reaction was mooted, with Silence’s shares up just 0.5% at 430 pence by mid-afternoon.

The collaboration between Silence and Mallinckrodt is aimed at the development and commercialization of RNA therapeutics designed to inhibit or 'silence' the complement cascade, a group of proteins that are involved in the immune system and that play a role in the development of inflammation. These proteins are known to contribute to the pathogenesis of many diseases, including autoimmune diseases.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Major RNAi collaboration between Mallinckrodt and Silence Therapeutics
18 July 2019
Pharmaceutical
Fitusiran progress should have 'significant financial effect' on Silence, company claims
10 July 2017
Biotechnology
Arrowhead shares shoot up as Silence Therapeutics acquires 8.4% stake
9 January 2017
Biotechnology
Silence out-licenses mRNA GOLD platform in China
15 October 2021




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze