MANTA-RAy gives hope for future of filgotinib

Interim data from the MANTA-RAy and MANTA safety studies will help calm nerves at Belgian biotech Galapagos (Euronext: GLPG), with data pointing in the right direction for filgotinib.

The JAK-1 blocker - a class of treatment which has been beset with safety issues - was handed a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the US regulator in 2020, delaying any possible approval there in rheumatoid arthritis.

The therapy is approved and marketed in this indication in Europe, the UK, and Japan, as a second-line option. In these territories, it is sold under the brand Jyseleca.