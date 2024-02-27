Manufacturing deal to push dengue vaccine into high-need areas

A new partnership will see Japanese pharma major Takeda (TYO: 4502) and India’s Biological E (BE) working together to accelerate access to Qdenga (dengue vaccine).
Dengue fever is among the most common mosquito-borne viral diseases worldwide, with global incidence rates increasing 30-fold over the last 50 years, leading to an estimated 390 million infections each year.
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