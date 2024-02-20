Market for colorectal cancer drugs to reach $21.8 billion in 2031

The prevalence of colorectal cancer (CRC) is surging across the eight major markets (8MM: the USA, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan and China) due to an aging population and increased mutation testing.

With a projected market expansion from $15.8 billion in 2021 to $21.8 billion in 2031, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3%, CRC presents a significant growth opportunity.