Markets respond warmly to positive Phase I Celldex data

Shares in New Jersey, USA-based Celldex Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CLDX) leapt by a quarter on Monday, after the firm announced positive results from an ongoing Phase Ib trial of CDX-0159.
The firm is trialling the biologic in patients with antihistamine refractory cold urticaria and symptomatic dermographism, the two most common forms of chronic inducible urticaria.
Celldex is exploring a novel mechanism of action, a mast cell depleting approach, which it believes can provide insights into other therapeutic areas, where they may be implicated in the pathology of certain diseases.
