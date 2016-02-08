MaxiVAX appoints Dimitrios Goundis as CEO

Privately-held Swiss biotech firm MaxiVAX SA has appointed Dimitrios Goundis as its chief executive. Dr Goundis joins the company after holding several senior management and R&D positions at The Medicines Company, Speedel and Roche, both in Europe and the USA.

Prof. Bernard Mach, co-founder and chairman of MaxiVAX, commented: “We are delighted that Dimitrios is joining us as CEO. He has a very strong track record in biotech and pharma both in Europe and the US. As MaxiVAX is now in full-fledged clinical development, his experience and strength will benefit us immensely in securing business development opportunities, in leading our R&D programs and in managing relationships with investors. The company is making major progress in its clinical development programs, based on game-changing technologies, and consequently MaxiVAX is attracting recognition and interest from the cancer and life science communities.”

Commenting on his appointment, Dr Goundis said: “It is a privilege to be given the opportunity to lead MaxiVAX, which is backed by well-known figures in the industry. Cancer immunotherapy is one of the most dynamic therapeutic areas, targeted by many research institutes and life science companies. MaxiVAX has the potential to make a significant contribution to changing the standard of cancer care. We are building our core team of experts to ensure that the company’s potential is quickly optimised with appropriate clinical, regulatory and business development programs.”