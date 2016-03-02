McKesson expands oncology expertise with buy of Vantage Oncology and Biologics

US healthcare services company McKesson (NYSE: MCK) has signed definitive agreements to purchase Vantage Oncology, a leading national provider of radiation oncology, medical oncology and integrated cancer care, and Biologics Inc, an oncology pharmacy services company.

The combined transactions, valued at $1.2 billion, will be funded by a mix of cash and incremental debt and are expected to close in the first quarter of fiscal 2017, subject to customary closing conditions, including necessary regulatory clearances. Following the close of the transactions, both Vantage and Biologics will become part of McKesson’s Specialty Health business.