Monday 12 January 2026

Measuring the positive impact of innovation in Latin America

Biotechnology
17 June 2022
Pharma can boast a major role in improving the quality of life of patients with diseases such as breast cancer and rheumatoid arthritis (RA) in Latin America, writes The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

Innovative treatments have been made available as a result of the industry’s research and development efforts and broad participation of patients in large clinical trials, along with patient support programs (PAPs).

“The innovations produced by pharmaceutical companies based on research have significantly reduced adverse events and have improved the prognosis of patients,” states analysis from IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science titled  Valuing the Research based Pharmaceutical Industry in Latin America - Assessing the economic and societal footprint.

