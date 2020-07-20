Sunday 11 January 2026

Media reports on deal for Queensland COVID-19 vaccine supply incorrect, says CSL

Biotechnology
20 July 2020
cslbig

The report by the Courier Mail and other Australia media agencies on Saturday that an agreement has been struck to specifically secure supply, when a vaccine is available, for Queensland, is incorrect, says the country’s leading pharma company CSL Limited (ASX: CSL).

In response to the global health emergency, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), CSL and University of Queensland (UC) have partnered to accelerate the development and manufacturing of UQ’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate. This vaccine, which last week entered into Phase I clinical trials, is in the early stages of development.

In line with the Federal Minister for Health Greg Hunt’s comments, negotiations between CSL and the Australian government for a formal national supply agreement are ongoing. The Australian government provides a range of free vaccines through the National Immunization Program, based on expert medical advice.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
A view of the company doing it all to fight COVID-19
20 October 2020
Biotechnology
Australia's CSL touts R&D capabilities
4 December 2019
Biotechnology
UK government takes further punts on COVID-19 vaccines
20 July 2020
Biotechnology
CSL manufacturing and supply plans for COVID-19 vaccines
7 September 2020




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze