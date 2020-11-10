Medicago offers further COVID-19 vaccine cheer

Canadian biopharma Medicago has reported interim results of the Phase I trial of its plant-derived vaccine for COVID-19.

The results of the trial demonstrated that 100% of subjects developed a promising antibody response after two doses of privately-held Medicago's COVID-19 adjuvanted vaccine candidate.

"We are confidently moving forward to our Phase II/III trial"Nathalie Landry, executive vice president, scientific and medical affairs at Medicago, said: “These are very promising results. After two doses, the adjuvanted vaccine candidate induced robust neutralizing antibody and cellular immune responses which is encouraging and support further clinical evaluation.