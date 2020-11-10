Medicago offers further COVID-19 vaccine cheer

Canadian biopharma Medicago has reported interim results of the Phase I trial of its plant-derived vaccine for COVID-19.
The results of the trial demonstrated that 100% of subjects developed a promising antibody response after two doses of privately-held Medicago's COVID-19 adjuvanted vaccine candidate.
"We are confidently moving forward to our Phase II/III trial"Nathalie Landry, executive vice president, scientific and medical affairs at Medicago, said: “These are very promising results. After two doses, the adjuvanted vaccine candidate induced robust neutralizing antibody and cellular immune responses which is encouraging and support further clinical evaluation.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
