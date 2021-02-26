Medicines regulators work together to combat novel coronavirus

The European Medicines Agency has commended a growing collaboration between national medicines regulators on COVID-19.

Under the auspices of the International Coalition of Medicines Regulatory Authorities (ICMRA), efforts have been focused on a number of key areas of concern.

As well as responding to variants as they emerge, there is a pressing need to better understand the impact of the disease on pregnant and breastfeeding women, and to work together generally to bolster safety monitoring of vaccines.