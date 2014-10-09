MedImmune and Shionogi sign license agreement for Shionogi's preclinical biologics in acute coronary syndrome

MedImmune, the global biologics research and development arm of Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca (LSE:AZN), and Japanese drug discovery-based pharma company Shionogi (TYO: 4507) have entered into a global license agreement under which Medimmune will in-license Shionogi’s preclinical biologic program for the potential treatment of acute coronary syndrome.
MedImmune will acquire exclusive rights to Shionogi’s cardiovascular biologic program and will become responsible for all future research, development and manufacturing. The program acts on a biological mechanism that plays a physiological role in the metabolism of high-density lipoprotein, which is responsible for transporting cholesterol out of blood vessels of plaque. Raised high-density lipoprotein levels have the potetnial to decrease the persistent residual risk in cardiovascular disease.
AstraZeneca will be responsible for any future commercialization, while Shionogi retains an option to co-market in Japan.
