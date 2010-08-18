Medtronic to acquire Osteotech for $123 million, to expand biologics business

Tennessee-based Medtronic says it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Osteotech for $6.50 per share in cash for each share of Osteotech common stock. The total value of the transaction is expected to be approximately $123 million.
Osteotech is a leader in the growing field of biologic products for regenerative healing, and has pioneered several innovative technology platforms including Grafton demineralized bone matrix, a family of products which has a large and growing body of evidence supporting its best-in-class bone generating capabilities. Osteotech's differentiated portfolio of biologics also includes MagniFuse Bone Grafts and Plexur Biocomposites, which are utilized in a broad range of musculoskeletal surgical procedures. In addition, Osteotech is in the midst of seeking US Food and Drug Administration clearance for the first product based upon its first-in-class HCT (Human Collagen Technology) platform, an engineered human collagen biomaterial.
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