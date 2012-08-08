MEI Pharma to acquire S*BIO's pracinostat

US cancer drug developer MEI Pharma (Nasdaq: MEIP) has entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement with Singapore’s privately-held biotech firm S*BIO Pte to acquire the latter’s exclusive worldwide rights to pracinostat, an investigational, potential best-in-class, oral histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor.

Under the terms of the deal, MEI Pharma will issue $500,000 of common stock to S*BIO. The agreement also includes potential success-based clinical, regulatory and sales milestone payments of up to $75.2 million, as well as low single-digit contingent earn-out payments based on net sales. The transaction is expected to close on or about August 28, 2012, subject to S*BIO shareholder approval and certain customary closing conditions.