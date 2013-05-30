Melbourne's Life Sciences - another decade in the sun

Despite the Australian city Melbourne’s prestigious heritage in scientific medical research dating back to the mid twentieth century, the city has often been overlooked for its pioneering expertise in life sciences, particularly biotechnology, says Michelle Gallaher, chief executive of BioMelbourne Network in an exclusive article for The Pharma Letter.
However, in recent years Melbourne has begun to shine as one of the leading biotech destinations, recently accelerated due to the significant investment opportunities and tax incentives now available in this sector. Melbourne has finally started receiving the recognition it deserves as the life sciences capital of Asia-Pacific.
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