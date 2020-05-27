Saturday 11 April 2026

Merck & Co adds further strands to COVID-19 research

Biotechnology
27 May 2020
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US pharma major Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) has not previously been the noisiest of drug companies when talking about its work in COVID-19, but it now appears to be making up for this.

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More on this story...

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25 January 2021
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8 March 2021
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US govt procuring $1.2 billion of Merck's COVID-19 candidate
9 June 2021


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