Merck & Co and Dewpoint seek cure in HIV

Privately-held Dewpoint Therapeutics has announced an exclusive collaboration with Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK), the US pharma giant known as MSD outside the USA and Canada.

The companies will apply Dewpoint’s proprietary platform for condensate-based drug discovery to the development of a new mechanism for the treatment of HIV.

"An HIV drug candidate with a unique mechanism may cure rather than suppress the infection"Biomolecular condensates are droplet-like structures that form dynamically within cells when diverse communities of proteins, RNAs, and other biomolecules come together through a process called phase separation.