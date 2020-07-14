Merck & Co and Dewpoint seek cure in HIV

Privately-held Dewpoint Therapeutics has announced an exclusive collaboration with Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK), the US pharma giant known as MSD outside the USA and Canada.
The companies will apply Dewpoint’s proprietary platform for condensate-based drug discovery to the development of a new mechanism for the treatment of HIV.
"An HIV drug candidate with a unique mechanism may cure rather than suppress the infection"Biomolecular condensates are droplet-like structures that form dynamically within cells when diverse communities of proteins, RNAs, and other biomolecules come together through a process called phase separation.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze