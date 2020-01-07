Sunday 11 January 2026

Merck & Co falls back based on Keytruda data

Biotechnology
7 January 2020
keytruda_merck_large

Keytruda (pembrolizumab) is already approved in five lung cancer indications, but the Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) drug does not have the market entirely cornered, new data shows.

The US giant, which is known as MSD outside North America, announced late on Monday that the Phase III KEYNOTE-604 trial investigating the anti-PD-1 therapy alongside chemotherapy, met one of its dual primary endpoints of progression-free survival (PFS) in the first-line treatment of patients with extensive stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC).

But the study failed to result in a statistically-significant improvement in overall survival, the other dual primary endpoint. Merck was down 1% in pre-market trading on Tuesday.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
New president named for Merck Research Laboratories
5 October 2020
Biotechnology
Battle of PD-1 inhibitors – Keytruda vs Opdivo
19 November 2019
Biotechnology
Keytruda not recommended in head and neck cancer by NICE
15 January 2020
Pharmaceutical
Merck builds on strong 2019 with plan to spin out legacy brands
5 February 2020


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze