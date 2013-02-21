Merck & Co in biosimilars deal with Samsung Bioepis

US pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) has entered into an agreement with South Korea-based Samsung Bioepis to develop and commercialize multiple pre-specified and undisclosed biosimilar- or follow on biologicals - candidates.

Samsung Bioepis was set up in 2011 as a joint venture between Korea’s largest conglomerate Samsung’s Samsung Biologics unit and US biotech firm Biogen Idec (Nasdaq: BIIB) to manufacture and market biosimilars, with the US firm taking a 15% stake (The Pharma Letter December 7, 2011)