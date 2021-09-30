Merck goes big with $11.5 billion deal for Acceleron

Rumors that US pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) was interested in acquiring Acceleron Pharma (Nasdaq: XLRN) proved to be well-founded after an $11.5 billion deal was confirmed today.

US biopharma Acceleron is focused on harnessing the power of the transforming growth factor (TGF)-beta superfamily of proteins that is known to play a central role in the regulation of cell growth, differentiation and repair.

Builds upon Merck's cardiovascular legacy