Merck halts Keytruda study on positive results in melanoma

US pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) says it will discontinue a study of its cancer drug Keytruda (pembrolizumab) on strong Phase III trials results.
The randomized, pivotal Phase III study (KEYNOTE-006) investigating Keytruda compared to ipilimumab in the first-line treatment of patients with advanced melanoma has met its two primary endpoints of progression-free survival and overall survival.
The trial will be stopped early based on the recommendation of the study’s independent Data Monitoring Committee. In KEYNOTE-006, Keytruda demonstrated a statistically-significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival and progression-free survival compared to ipilimumab, Bristol-Myers Squibb’s (NYSE: BMY) Yervoy, which is currently the standard of care for melanoma, in previously untreated patients.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze