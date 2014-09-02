Merck KGaA's Allergopharma to collaborate with S-TARget on new generation of allergy products

Allergopharma, a division of Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRK: DE), and Austrian allergy biotechnology company S-TARget therapeutics have signed an exclusive licensing agreement.
The companies are focusing on using S-TARget’s proprietary S-TIR technology and the associated development of a new generation of products for allergies. The financial and general terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.
Allergopharma is using this collaboration as an opportunity to invest more heavily in research, and plans to develop new products for specific allergy therapeutics.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze