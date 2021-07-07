Merck KGaA's new Biotech Development Center moves closer

German science and technology company Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) has held a ceremony (pictured above) celebrating the topping-out of its Biotech Development Center, currently under construction in Corsier-sur-Vevey, Switzerland.
According to Merck, the investment of 250 million euros ($296 million), previously announced in January 2020, will help to sustainably secure capacity and high agility to deliver clinical trial material, contribute to accelerated development timelines of new biological entities, and address the increasing manufacturing complexity of the next generations of biotech compounds in a cost-effective way.
"Commitment to speed up the availability of new medicines for patients with unmet medical needs, in particular in the area of cancer"Peter Guenter (second from right in above picture), a member of the executive board of Merck and chief executive of its Healthcare unit since the beginning of this year, said: “The Biotech Development Center reflects our commitment to speed up the availability of new medicines for patients with unmet medical needs, in particular in the area of cancer.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze