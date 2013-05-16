Merck KGaA ups commitment to MS Ventures to 100 million euros

Germany’s Merck KGaA says that it will increase its commitment to its strategic corporate venture capital fund MS Ventures to 100 million euros ($130 million). MS Ventures was originally established in March 2009 with a 40 million euros commitment to invest in emerging biotechnology companies.

Since its foundation, MS Ventures has become an important component of the Merck Serono division's window to companies receiving funding through venture capital and developing next generation platforms and products. This new prolonged and increased commitment secures a long term mandate and will allow MS Ventures to significantly expand its investment activities while still focused on Merck Serono's core research areas. Merck will create a dedicated investment affiliate, MS Ventures, for these activities.