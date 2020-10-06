Merck out-licenses promising clinical-stage program to Novartis

Germany’s life sciences and pharma major Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) has entered into an out-licensing agreement with Swiss giant Novartis (NOVN: VX), for the development of M6495, an anti-ADAMTS5 nanobody for the potential treatment of osteoarthritis (OA).

The Phase II-ready program represents potential for a disease modifying osteoarthritis drug (DMOAD). M6495 is being developed with the aim to be self-administered via subcutaneous injections to maintain structural integrity of knee joint and reduce pain.

"With this deal we have found the right solution for this asset designed to present an innovative mechanism of action for the potential treatment of osteoarthritis, as we prioritize our pipeline to deliver the greatest impact for patients across our internal areas of expertise," says Luciano Rossetti, head of global R&D for the Biopharma business of Merck, adding: "This agreement underscores our commitment to ensure this molecule, which has promise in many different types of OA, makes it to patients as quickly as possible."