Thursday 8 January 2026

Merck promotes internal top managers to head Merck Millipore and Consumer Health Divisions

Biotechnology
26 March 2014
merck-serono-big

German pharma and chemical major Merck KGaA has announced the promotion of three distinguished internal managers to head the life-science-tools and consumer health divisions as well as its allergy business unit respectively as the company enters the growth phase of its transformation program “Fit for 2018”.

Udit Batra, who over the past two years has managed the turnaround at Consumer Health, will become President and Chief Executive Officer of Merck Millipore, succeeding Robert Yates. Mr Yates, following the successful conclusion to fully integrate Merck and Millipore into one leading life sciences division, has decided to leave the organization for a new professional opportunity outside of Merck.

Uta Kemmerich-Keil, currently Chief Executive Officer of Allergopharma and head of the global allergy business unit, will succeed Mr Batra in his role as President and Chief Executive Officer of Consumer Health. With a long track record in the Group’s Finance and M&A functions, Ms Kemmerich-Keil took over the helm of the allergy business unit at the end of 2012, restructured the business and gave it a new strategic direction. She will be replaced at Allergopharma by Marco Linari, who last year was appointed commercial lead for the implementation of the Operating Model within Merck Millipore and Performance Materials. All changes will take effect May 15.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Biotechnology

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze