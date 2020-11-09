Merck sells rights to Berger's disease candidate

Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) has out-licensed its investigational therapy atacicept to San Francisco, USA-based Vera Therapeutics, in return for a 10% equity stake in the firm.
Merck will also receive up to a total of $720 million, conditional on certain development and commercial milestones, plus royalties on any future net sales.
Vera will first prioritize taking atacicept into a Phase IIb study in IgA nephropathy (IgAN), an autoimmune kidney disease also known as Berger’s disease, which is planned to start in the second quarter of 2021.
