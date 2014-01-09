Merck Serono appoints Steven Hildemann as global chief medical officer

Merck Serono, the biotech unit of Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRK: DE), has named Steven Hildemann as global chief medical officer and head of global medical and safety for the Merck Serono division.
Dr Hildemann is a board-certified internist and cardiologist trained in the US and Germany. In his role as CMO, Dr Hildemann will be based in Darmstadt, Germany. He will be responsible for global medical affairs, global drug safety and external scientific affairs for Merck Serono. In this capacity, one of his primary responsibilities will be to support the safe and appropriate use of and access to Merck Serono medicines. He will also serve as a member of the R&D executive leadership team.
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